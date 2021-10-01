The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has recently launched a new smart cooking gas cylinder for its customers, named the Composite cylinder. The best part of this smart LPG cylinder is that it will let you know how much gas is left and how much has been spent.

Three-layered construction

Indane composite cylinder has a three-layered construction. It is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiberglass and fitted with an HDPE outer jacket.

Lightweight cylinders

They are lightweight: the tare weight of a composite cylinder is half of its steel counterpart. They have a translucent body that helps customers to accurately check the LPG level against light. This will help customers plan their next refill easily.

Rust-free

These cylinders are rust-free and do not corrode. This reduces the chances of leaving stains and marks on surfaces. They are aesthetically designed which makes them visually appealing and ideal for the modern kitchens of today.

Available in various cities

Composite cylinders are currently available in 28 cities, including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Darjeeling, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Mysore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Sangrur, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvallur, Tumkur, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. This cylinder will soon be supplied to other cities as well.

Security deposit

Users will have to deposit ₹3,350 for 10 kg LPG composite cylinder and ₹2,150 for 5 kg cylinder as security.

