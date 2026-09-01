New LPG gas cylinder rules: Price hike, e-KYC and potential connection ban, what to know about Indane, HP, Bharat Gas

New LPG gas cylinder rules: Several changes related to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) distribution in the country came into effect on Tuesday. These include a change in price, e-KYC requirements, details about booking intervals and the shift to PNG. The biggest change of all is a hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders for the first time in three months. These changes arrive amid the government’s PNG incentive scheme.

What changes under new LPG gas cylinder rules from 1 September LPG consumers who failed to complete their Aadhaar-based e-KYC by the 31 August deadline are likely to face difficulties with their services, including a potential ban or cut in subsidies. On the other hand, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have retained rules around cylinder booking intervals, refilling and switching from LPG to PNG.

Price hike From September 2026, oil marketing companies have raised commercial LPG prices after two consecutive monthly cuts. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹9.50- ₹11.50 across major cities, with Kolkata recording the steepest hike. Mumbai continues to have cheaper commercial LPG than Delhi, Chennai and other major cities. Patna remains the most expensive city, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder still above ₹3,000.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG prices have remained unchanged for the third consecutive month.

Missed e-KYC deadline? The deadline for completing biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG connections was 31 August. According to OMCs, the deadline would not be extended for LPG consumers who had not completed their Aadhaar-based e-KYC. Those who missed the deadline can potentially face several temporary restrictions until the authentication process is completed.

Consumers who have not completed the e-KYC may lose access to subsidised LPG rates, while beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) could also see a pause in their direct benefit transfers. Non-PMUY consumers who fail to complete e-KYC may have to purchase domestic LPG cylinders at commercial rates, as per reports. There could also be a temporary suspension of services for Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas consumers. These restrictions, however, are expected to remain in place until the required e-KYC is completed.

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LPG to PNG switch The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is reportedly all set to expand piped natural gas connections, with a new incentive scheme which came into effect from 1 September. The initiative is aimed at increasing the number of active domestic PNG connections and reducing the dependency on LPG.

Under this policy, households cannot hold two domestic LPG connections, while LPG consumers have also been asked to switch to PNG where the infrastructure is available. The government has also warned that LPG connections could be discontinued for those who do not respond to notices from OMCs or city gas distributors asking them to switch to PNG. This switch from LPG to PNG is to be made within 30 days.

LPG gas booking intervals Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which caused an LPG supply shortage, the government is likely to keep new LPG connection requests closed. Reportedly, customers who are trying to apply for new LPG connections might have to wait as opening bookings are shut across gas companies, including Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL.

The LPG cylinder booking interval rule remains unchanged in September 2026. Introduced amid the US-Iran conflict that escalated in late February, the government announced a minimum gap between two LPG refills of 25 days for consumers in urban areas and 45 days for consumers in rural areas. Earlier, consumers could apply for a refill after 21 days.

Online LPG gas booking and delivery The government continued to urge consumers to book LPG cylinders online. LPG online bookings have surged by about 99% across the industry, as per reports.

Another key development is related to LPG delivery. Consumers need to provide a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number to complete the delivery. Without the OTP, the cylinder will not be delivered.