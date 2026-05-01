New LPG rules from 1 May: Booking interval, OTP-based delivery; check rates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai today

Changes to the LPG booking and delivery system will come into effect from 1 May, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) preparing to implement these revised rules across the country. The updates could impact how households book and receive LPG cylinders, with a focus on improving monitoring and distribution.

These changes come as Indian Oil Corporation (Indane), Bharat Petroleum (Bharat Gas), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP Gas) are finalising new rules to curb hoarding, black marketing, and illegal diversion of subsidised gas.

Meanwhile, the OMCs has increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹993, effective from Friday, 1 May, marking a sharp rate increase. Following the revision, the cost of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi is now priced at ₹3,071.50.

What changes will be introduced? Here are the key changes that are expected to come into effect from today:

— New booking interval: The minimum gap between LPG bookings has been extended from 21 to 25 days in urban areas, while in rural areas, the interval can go up to 45 days. The system will automatically restrict any attempt to book a cylinder before this period.

— Mandatory OTP-based delivery from 1 May: The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been made non-negotiable for LPG deliveries. Customers will no longer be able to receive their cylinders simply by showing a physical blue book or receipt. Instead, an OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number at the time of booking, which must be shared with the delivery personnel to complete the transaction.

— Aadhaar-Based e-KYC: The government has also made Aadhaar-based biometric authentication compulsory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers who have not yet completed their e-KYC should do so immediately. According to media reports, the Ministry clarified that this requirement applies only to those who have not previously completed the process.

— No dual gas rule: The government has begun identifying households that have both LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) connections, following a move to ban dual ownership aimed at curbing misuse. Under a 14 March amendment to the LPG Regulation Order, households using PNG are required to surrender their domestic LPG connections and will not be eligible for refills or new connections. Oil companies and distributors have also been instructed not to supply LPG to such consumers, according to PTI.

Check city-wise LPG rates on 1 May

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 3,071.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,202.00 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 3,024.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 3,237.00 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 3,088.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 3,071.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 3,152.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,238.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 3,092.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 3,315.00 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 3,099.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 3,194.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 3,346.50

Though the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been raised, the rate of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, fully insulating households from the recent volatility in international fuel prices.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked twice over the past few months. It was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.