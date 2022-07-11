New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bookings open now, to deliver ‘class-leading fuel efficiency’2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has started bookings for upcoming mid-size SUV Grand Vitara.
On July 20, Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Grand Vitara, a new mid-size SUV. Pre-orders for the new SUV, which will be sold through Nexa stores, have been accepted starting on July 11 for ₹11,000 each.