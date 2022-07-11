On July 20, Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Grand Vitara, a new mid-size SUV. Pre-orders for the new SUV, which will be sold through Nexa stores, have been accepted starting on July 11 for ₹11,000 each.

The Grand Vitara's mild and robust hybrid engine options will be its selling point. It is believed to have a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine with a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, similar to the Hyryder. In terms of the powerful hybrid model, the Grand Vitara will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine from Toyota that will be mated to an e-CVT system that will drive the front wheels.

A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, and leatherette upholstery are the features that the Grand Vitara is most likely to include.

The Grand Vitara, which was created as part of the Toyota-Suzuki cooperation, will be built on the same platform as the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. But we anticipate that the Grand Vitara will have newer exterior colours and distinct exterior style. The SUV will also be produced at Toyota's plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, alongside the Hyryder.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder when it is introduced in the upcoming months.

"With the model, we are looking to strengthen our presence in the segment where we currently lag behind the competition," MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

He noted that the model is well suited for Indian conditions and would come with multiple trims featuring a mild and strong hybrid system mated to a petrol powertrain.

Srivastava said that the new model with strong hybrid technology would deliver class-leading fuel efficiency. He, however, did not share the actual figures.

Srivastava noted that unlike the compact SUV segment, which has many models, the mid-SUV segment is less crowded in terms of competition and therefore offers growth opportunities.

"Our market share is already very less in the segment, so with the new model we would like to change that," he added.

(With agency inputs)