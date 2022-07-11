The Grand Vitara's mild and robust hybrid engine options will be its selling point. It is believed to have a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine with a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, similar to the Hyryder. In terms of the powerful hybrid model, the Grand Vitara will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine from Toyota that will be mated to an e-CVT system that will drive the front wheels.