New millet menu in the Parliament, check the healthy dishes added2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Indian Parliamentarians will soon be given healthy choices in the canteen with new millet dishes added to Parliament House menu alongside traditional biryani and cutlets
Indian Parliamentarians will soon be given healthy choices in the canteen with new millet dishes added to Parliament House menu alongside traditional biryani and cutlets, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×