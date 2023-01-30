Indian Parliamentarians will soon be given healthy choices in the canteen with new millet dishes added to Parliament House menu alongside traditional biryani and cutlets, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Year 2023 is being considered “International Year of Millet" by the United Nations at the initiative of the Indian Government as the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare aims to promote the cultivation and consumption of millet at a larger scale and bring it to the entire globe.

India has been promoting it as a healthy version during the G20 summit events. Millet items and millet dishes were also included in the luncheon menu bilateral trade meet between India & Indonesia CEOs’ meet by the Indian Embassy in Indonesia.

During his first Mann Ki Baat interaction too Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted milet dishes and how India would feature millet dishes during the G20 events.

The new dishes included in the menu include - bajre ki raab (soup), ragi dosa, ragi ghee roast, ragi thatte idli, jowar vegetable upma as starter. In the main course the visitors can relish upon sarson ka saag with bajra or jowar ki roti, ragi poori, mix millet khichdi and bajra khichdi with garlic chutney. In sweets it will offers kesari kheer, ragi walnut ladoo and bajre ka choorma.

The menu has been prepared by ITDC's Montu Saini, who has earlier served at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, serving during the tenures of both Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind.

“Millets are high in protein, fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals. They are renowned as a nutritional powerhouse. It aids with immunity, weight reduction, and overall health. Being high in nutrients such as dietary fiber, carbs, protein, and healthy fat, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, potassium, and magnesium," Sharmila Oswal, Founder and MD of Gudmom by 1Organic told Hindustan Times.