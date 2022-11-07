New mode to escalate customs grievances

NEW DELHI :Merchants registered with the government’s Customs portal can submit their grievances about delays in getting their bill of entries cleared, which will be escalated anonymously to Customs officers, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.
Merchants have to submit their grievances in the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (Icegate) portal, an advisory from the CBIC’s Directorate General of Systems and Data Management said.
These will be escalated under the faceless assessment scheme, under which grievances will go to randomly selected officials to ensure objectivity.
The anonymized escalation facility will also enable users to track the status of their grievance till the eventual resolution.
A grievance can be logged for delay in assessment of a bill of entry if it has been pending for 24 hours or more after filing.
The service of escalating grievance in the portal is part of the efforts by the Customs authorities towards paper-less trade and transparent trade facilitation.
More than 160,000 users are registered with the portal.
