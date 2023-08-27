PM warns of new colonialism

PM warns of new colonialism3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Addressing the B20 Summit of business representatives from G20 countries, Modi said while critical and rare earth minerals are the need of the entire world, they are unevenly distributed globally—some countries have large quantities of these minerals while others do not have them at all.
NEW DELHI : A new model of colonialism may arise if countries with large reserves of critical and rare earth minerals do not consider these resources as a global responsibility, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, sounding what he called a “serious warning".
