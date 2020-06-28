Currently, the data from the local birth and death registrars does not clearly indicate the cause of death. “There is no optimal death audit system now," said NCDIR director Dr Prashant Mathur. “There are many gaps in recording and reporting deaths. Majority of the death certificates coming from the district registrars of births/deaths say death due to cardio-respiratory arrest. By itself, this is not the cause of death. It is just the mode of dying. Often, the final cause of death is recorded wrongly and there is no system for anyone to go back and check as most states do it manually. Patterns of disease and death can come from only standardised recording of clinical disease history of the patient. In a pandemic situation, epidemiological surveillance of disease and death are important," he said.