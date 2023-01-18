New nano-urea plants will offset burden of mounting subsidy

Nano-urea production and consumption is at a nascent stage in India and its pace of adoption remains to be seen, according to Manish Gupta, senior director at CRISIL Ratings, . “However, if adopted, it could benefit India in terms of reduced urea import-dependence, which currently meets around 15-20% of consumption. Currently, India’s urea consumption is around 35 mt, with 3-4% annual growth rate expected. Given nano-urea sales does not fall within the ambit of government subsidy, a replacement of urea imports with nano urea can potentially reduce the government’s subsidy burden to that extent," Gupta said .

