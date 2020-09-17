New National Education Policy is historical: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday interacted with volunteers and coordinators under Shikshak Parv Initiative to create awareness about the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Had a wonderful interaction with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Volunteers and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan coordinators under Shikshak Parv Initiative during the National Webinar on Creating Awareness about National Education Policy today," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Rajnath SIngh said that that the NEP is the first policy in Indian history which included online, grassroots and national level deliberations.

"The New Education Policy is the first policy in Indian history, in which a multi-pronged and multi-stakeholder consultative process was undertaken which included online, grassroots and national level deliberations," Singh said, in a subsequent tweet.

"This policy suggests many revolutionary changes in school and higher education leading to the holistic development of students. The National Education Policy will fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a self-reliant India," Singh said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the new NEP is set to be rolled out in 2022, giving a sense of clarity on a formal roadmap for the policy. The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education.

