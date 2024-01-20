New NBFC to ease credit for infra projects on cards
The NBFC would act as a guarantor for lower-rated infrastructure bonds, which would improve the ratings of projects. This would, in turn, improve the credit risk profile of infrastructure companies
New Delhi: The government may prepare a roadmap to establish a new non-banking financial company (NBFC) to give a push to infrastructure projects by enabling easier credit financing, two people aware of the matter said.
