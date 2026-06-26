New NCERT Class 9 textbook omits Preamble, Secularism references, adds Emergency and SIR; Dharmendra Pradhan reacts

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a discussion on the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while omitting the Preamble and references to ‘secular’ and ‘secularism’ from its Class 9 Social Science textbook, released on 25 June.

The Preamble references to ‘secular’ and ‘secularism’ featured prominently in the previous Class 9 textbook.

The revised textbook, released under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, discusses the Constitution through its making, democratic institutions and fundamental rights, but does not reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology, Hindustan Times reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What changes were made to the NCERT Class 9 social science textbook regarding the Preamble and secularism? ⌵ The NCERT Class 9 social science textbook has omitted references to the Preamble and the terms 'secular' and 'secularism', which were included in the previous textbook. This marks a significant shift in how constitutional values are presented. 2 Why was the Emergency added to the Class 9 curriculum for the first time? ⌵ The Emergency was added to highlight one of the major challenges faced by Indian democracy, allowing students to understand its impact on fundamental rights and the functioning of democratic institutions. 3 How does the new textbook explain the significance of the Emergency in Indian history? ⌵ The new textbook describes the Emergency as a period when democratic institutions faced severe strain, with citizens' freedoms curtailed and fundamental rights suspended, marking it as a pivotal event in India's constitutional history. 4 What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mentioned in the NCERT Class 9 textbook? ⌵ The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is referenced as a process involving the updating and verification of electoral rolls, ensuring that eligible voters, especially young citizens, are included in the electoral process. 5 Should the omission of the Preamble and secularism references in the textbook be a concern? ⌵ Yes, the omission of the Preamble and references to secularism has raised concerns among educators and political analysts about the implications for students' understanding of fundamental constitutional values in India.

The textbook also introduces the Emergency for the first time in the revised Class 9 curriculum, describing it as a period when democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens' freedoms were curtailed.

What exactly is dropped? In the earlier NCERT textbook, Democratic Politics-I, an entire chapter titled Constitutional Design was devoted to explaining the making of the Constitution.

The chapter used the Preamble as the central framework for introducing students to constitutional values and described it as a document that "contains the philosophy on which the entire Constitution has been built," Hindustan Times reported adding that students were taught the meaning of "Sovereign", "Socialist", "Secular", "Democratic" and "Republic".

The chapter said the Preamble "reads like a poem on democracy" and explained secularism as a system with "no official religion" where the state accords equal respect to all faiths.

In the new textbook, however, the Constitution is discussed through sections on the Constituent Assembly, constitution-making, democratic institutions and fundamental rights. The textbook notes that the Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946 to draft a Constitution for independent India and describes the Constitution as a "robust, flexible, transformative, and responsive" document. It also emphasises liberty, equality, justice and fraternity, and discusses rights relating to equality, freedom and religion.

However, the new textbook does not reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology. The words "secular" and "secularism" do not appear in the volume, the HT report said.

The newly released 220-page textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1, replaces separate textbooks for history, geography, political science and economics that were in use till the 2025-26 academic session. The integrated textbook, to be used from the 2026-27 academic year, contains two chapters each from the four disciplines.

Emergency chapter in Class 9 curriculum The Emergency was previously discussed in NCERT's Class 12 Political Science textbook, introduced in 2007 and still in use. This is the first time the subject has been incorporated into the revised Class 9 curriculum being rolled out under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The BJP backed the NCERT's decision to introduce a section on the Emergency years in a Class 9 social science textbook, saying the "dark chapter" in India's constitutional history must be remembered to ensure it is never repeated.

The inclusion marks a significant addition to the school curriculum, coming as the country recently observed 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975.

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The Emergency section forms part of a broader discussion on challenges facing democratic systems. Alongside the Emergency, the textbook discusses issues such as fake news, misinformation, damaging public property, violation of public rules, poverty, regionalism, social discrimination and gender inequality as challenges to democratic practice.

Election Commission Chapter Revised The mention of Election Commission has also been revised. The controversial SIR finds a mention in a chapter on elections in the new Class 9 book, in a section on the poll panel’s functions, Indian Express reported.

“The ECI also conducts Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which involves updating, verifying and correcting the electoral rolls… Through SIR, it ensures that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. This exercise ensures the addition of all voters, especially the young voters who have just turned 18 and may be left out due to a lack of awareness of any other reason,” the section reads.

BJP backs Emergency inclusion The ruling party also attacked the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and alleged that it is opposing the NCERT decision to introduce the section.

Former Union law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress is afraid of the truth because any discussion on the Emergency will raise uncomfortable questions about the arrest of Jayaprakash Narayan, the forced sterilisation campaign and other actions taken during the period.

"The present generation, as well as future generations, must study what happened in the country during the Emergency as part of political science. The problem with the Congress is that it is afraid of the truth because if the issue is discussed, a lot of things will come out.

"Young people will ask why Jayaprakash Narayan was arrested. Why was forced sterilisation carried out? The Congress does not have any reply," Prasad told reporters during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

What did Education Minister Pradhan say? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the NCERT decision to include a section on the Emergency in Class 9 textbooks. He said it is important for future generations to understand the dark chapter of that period so that such situations are never repeated.

Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency so that such a situation does not arise again.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said, “This is correct. NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency so that such a situation does not arise again. That is why NCERT brought it to the forefront. NCERT did a good job…”