New norms disallow service fees at eateries

Last month, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said restaurants and hotels can raise prices but cannot levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent. Anjan Chatterjee, chairman and managing director at publicly-listed Speciality Restaurants Ltd, which runs restaurants such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta, said he respects the decision of the government and that no restaurant wants a disgruntled guest. If it is made law, the possibility of there being a disgruntled guest who didn’t want to pay the charge will go away. “Even earlier, about 3% of people were rejecting the service charge in our restaurants and our managers have been sensitizing our staff about this. We have been telling our teams to up our services so they were getting a similar tip. We will inspire the customer to be generous in tipping," he said. Chatterjee said they will not consider increasing the prices.