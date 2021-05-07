New norms for inter-state travel evokes mixed response

“Neither test is perfect. Even RT-PCR test does not detect covid-19 in early stages and the report takes a long time, sometimes even four days, to come. So logically, it is much safer to do a RAT because you will get the result in half an hour. If it is negative but the person is showing symptoms then do the RT-PCR test," Muliyil said. A serological survey showed that for every case that was picked up by RT-PCR, there were about 30 that were missed, Muliyil said. It is better for states to look at faster detection of passengers with covid-19 than simply asking then to come with a negative test report to the airport, he said.