New Omicron symptom: Can't sleep at night? Maybe, it's COVID. Details here

In the last two-and-a-half years, we have seen several COVID variants emerge, and with new variants came new symptoms. In the early COVID days, the classic symptoms included fever, loss of sense of smell and taste, shortness of breath. But as new variants came to light and the rate of vaccination rose, people started reporting newer symptoms. For example, at present, a COVID-infected individual is more likely to report gut-related symptoms than loss of smell. The most commonly retorted symptoms today include sore throat, sneezing persistent cough, and headache. And now, many are complaining of a symptom that was never linked to COVID before.

