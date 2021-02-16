New online portal to provide municipal services to 20 lakh residents of cantonment areas2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 04:09 PM IST
- Through the portal, the residents of cantonment areas will be able to avail basic services like renewal of leases, application for birth & death certificates
- More services like filing of property and building tax, collection of rent and booking of community centres will soon be added to the portal
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday unveiled an e-Chhawani portal to provide online municipal services to residents of 62 cantonment boards across the country. Through the portal, the residents of cantonment areas will be able to avail basic services like renewal of leases, application for birth & death certificates, water & sewerage connections, trade licences, mobile toilet locators. They can also pay different types of taxes and fees using the Aadhaar-enabled portal. It has been developed by eGov Foundation, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) and National Informatics Centre (NIC).
"With the help of this portal, the people would be able to get government documents made such as trade license and apply for services such as water connectivity," Singh said during the launch.
Around 20 lakh people reside in 62 cantonment boards across India. Public services such as health, sanitation, primary education etc. in a defence cantonment area are provided by the cantonment board concerned, which is a civic administration body under the ministry of defence. "We have started this portal so that people do not have to visit government offices again and again or stand in a line to resolve their problems," the minister said.
The minister also suggested to the officials of the Cantonment boards that they must take people's feedback on how well the portal is doing its job in resolving their problems.
"Our government is trying its best for the country's socio-economic development. The government is also trying to improve the governance structure that has been existing till now. Our prime minister has also said - minimum government, maximum governance," he said.
The portal is not a solution to all the problems but it is an effective and important step towards good governance, Singh noted.
Commenting on the portal, Defence secretary Ajay Kumar said, "The process of availing the services has been simplified for the benefit of the residents of Cantonment areas."
More services like filing of property and building tax, collection of rent and booking of community centres will soon be added to the portal, he added.
Chief of defence staff general Bipin Rawat, director general defence estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa and other senior civil and military officials of ministry of defence were present at the lau.
