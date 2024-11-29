New Pamban Bridge: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares glimpse of India’s ‘engineering marvel’ in Tamil Nadu | See pics

The New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu is touted as a modern engineering marvel. It is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, constructed 22 meters above sea level. It replaces the old bridge decommissioned due to corrosion.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Nov 2024, 03:32 PM IST
New Pamban Bridge: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares glimpse of India’s 'engineering marvel’ in Tamil Nadu | See pics
New Pamban Bridge: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares glimpse of India’s ’engineering marvel’ in Tamil Nadu | See pics

New Pamban Bridge: Amid safety concerns about the new Pamban Bridge in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share several photos of the bridge.

Vaishnaw said the new Pamban bridge, which is set to be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, is a “modern engineering marvel”. The bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu.

New Pamban bridge: A look through the lens

Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the new construction a “state-of-the-art project” designed to improve safety and speed, with a major thrust towards innovation. His comments come just days after the Railway Safety Commissioner flagged ‘glaring lapses’ regarding the construction of the new bridge between Mandapam and Pamban stations.

Also Read | Chennai weather today: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain ahead of Cyclone Fengal

New Pamban bridge: Why was it made?

Ashwini Vaishnaw commented that the old Pamban Bridge was beginning to show signs of corrosion, paving the way for the construction of a new one. Built in 1914, the old bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years before being decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion.

Also Read | Chennai weather: Schools in Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts closed | 10 updates

How is the new Pamban bridge different from the old one

The new Pamban Bridge, described as a ‘state-of-the-art project,’ has been specially designed for double tracks of trains. Constructed 22 metres above sea level, the bridge is considered safe for the ships passing underneath it.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD issues red alert, NDRF teams deployed

Meanwhile, in contrast, the old bridge was 19 metres above sea level and required two workers on each side to lift it for passing ships. In comparison, now the new Pamban bridge features a fully automated vertical lift span.

New Pamban bridge: Length, cost

Spanning over 2.05 km, the new Pamban Bridge has been constructed at a cost of 535 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It is designed to accommodate faster trains and handle increased traffic, wrote Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(All pictures have been sourced from Ashwini Vaishnaw's X handle)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNew Pamban Bridge: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares glimpse of India’s ‘engineering marvel’ in Tamil Nadu | See pics

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.25
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    6.1 (4.95%)

    Adani Power share price

    553.70
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -6.5 (-1.16%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.60
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.15 (0.8%)

    GAIL India share price

    198.85
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    2 (1.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,049.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    80.55 (8.32%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    568.15
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    16.7 (3.03%)

    Praj Industries share price

    819.95
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    24.05 (3.02%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,955.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    58.55 (1.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.45
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.5 (-8.36%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    354.65
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -18.95 (-5.07%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    2,881.70
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -119.2 (-3.97%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    5,670.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -205.1 (-3.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,049.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    80.55 (8.32%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    219.80
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    15.5 (7.59%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    788.90
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    47.4 (6.39%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    239.60
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.05 (5.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.