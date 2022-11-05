After paying a visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed that the work for the new Parliament is going at a steady pace. The minister reviewed the progress of the whole project and also shared pictures on his Twitter handle.
"Reviewed ongoing construction at the New Parliament Building today. Work is progressing at a steady pace. Sustainable state-of-the-art building with architectural elements inspired by India's ancient cultural heritage. Modernity meets tradition," Puri tweeted.
The government is still maintaining that the project will be completed by November and the winter session of the Parliament will be conducted in the new building. On Friday, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that more than 4,000 people are working round the clock on the new Parliament project.
In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new parliament building with all modern facilities and state-of-the-art architecture. The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue included a common central secretariat, revamp of 3 Km from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence for Prime Minister, and a new Vice-President Enclave.
The new Parliament building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.
On 8 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly christened ‘Kartavya Path’, the new name of the 3 Km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The revamped stretch will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, and vending kiosks.
"Rajpath was for the British for whom the people of India were slaves. It was a symbol of colonialism. Now, its architecture has changed, and its spirit has also changed," Prime Minister said while renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.
