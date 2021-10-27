New party will be announced once EC clears name, symbol: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reiterated that he would be forming a new party soon. Singh said that he will be announcing the party once the election commission clears the name and symbol. "Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," Singh said during a press conference in Chandigarh today.

He further said that his party would also fight in all 117 seats in Punjab when the right time comes. "When the time comes we will fight all 117 seats, whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own," the two times state CM added.

He further took a dig at Punjab Deputy Chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state's Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over their remarks on security scenarios, the ex-CM said, "They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics".

Singh added that he wanted to be strong to fight against Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. “I want to be strong to fight Cong, SAD, AAP. I'll talk to them (BJP) ,we'll put up united front to defeat these," Captain said.

"I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab," he added.

This week, the Punjab Dy CM Randhawa said a probe should be conducted to ascertain if Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who has been visiting Capt Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI. Thereafter, Singh had to release Alam's picture with some politicians and actors to prove that there was no ISI connection.

Singh released purported pictures of Aroosa Alam with former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Yashwant Sinha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, actors Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar, film director Mahesh Bhatt and some other dignitaries.

Recently, the two-time former chief minister faced an unceremonious exit from the Punjab government. He resigned because of a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. Congress replaced Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.