New party will be announced once EC clears name, symbol: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reiterated that he would be forming a new party soon. Singh said that he will be announcing the party once the election commission clears the name and symbol. "Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," Singh said during a press conference in Chandigarh today.

