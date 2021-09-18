In a major boost to modernization of border infrastructure and to further strengthen India’s connectivity with Bangladesh, a new Passenger Terminal Building (I) at ICP Petrapole was inaugurated on Friday.

The inauguration was held jointly by officials from the Government of India and Government of Bangladesh.

ICP Petrapole, the largest land port in South Asia, is the most important port for passengers coming from Bangladesh. It is also the ninth largest international immigration port of India, handling about 23 lakh passengers annually. Built by the Land Ports Authority of India, the new PTB (I) is spread across an area of 1,305 Sqm and is designed to handle around 550 passengers at any point of time. The new PTB (I) will facilitate smooth and comfortable movement of passengers and is equipped with facilities such as Immigration, Customs and Security under one roof. The Terminal Building is also equipped with 32 immigration counters, 4 customs counters, 8 security counters and has adequate office spaces for allied stakeholders.

LPAI is also in the process of constructing a new state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (II) at ICP Petrapole which is planned to cater to half a million handling capacity. The construction work commenced in February 2020 and is expected to be completed by end of 2022.

By setting an example of strong Border Agency Coordination between LPAI and BLPA, this move is expected to speed up the release/clearance of goods at the border crossing through a better institutional arrangement and further enhance bilateral trade and connectivity between the two countries, the home ministry said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.