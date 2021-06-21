New payroll additions in April at 10-month low as job creation slows

Experts said fresh payroll additions in May could decline further, as daily covid infections had slowed economic activity for most of April and May in India, with state-wide lockdowns. However, net payroll additions in April was around 1.27 million, EPFO said. Net payroll additions are arrived at by adding the new subscribers to the number of workers who were part of the EPFO system and were now back. But labour economists and experts consider new payroll additions as more reliable than net payroll additions as the latter tends to fluctuate more.