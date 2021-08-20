New payroll additions rise to a 3-month high as curbs ease

“Of the total 12.83 lakh (1.28 million) net subscribers added during the month, around 8.11 lakh (811,000) members have come under the social security coverage of the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme for the first time. During the month, around 4.73 lakh (473,000) net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO. This shows that the majority of subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO, transferring of funds from the previous job to the current PF account rather than applying for final withdrawal of their PF accumulations," EPFO said.

