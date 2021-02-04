OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal
'Bhavishya' has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017. (iStock)
'Bhavishya' has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017. (iStock)

New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 08:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • There is no proposal to launch a new pension policy for central civil pensioners, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
  • In order to improve the pension process to facilitate pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had developed 'Bhavishya'

There is no proposal to launch a new pension policy for central civil pensioners, according to the press release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that in order to improve the pension process to facilitate pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had developed 'Bhavishya', a common software module for Ministries, which has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on legislation extending the accord on Friday, meaning that the treaty -- signed by then-president Barack Obama in 2010 -- will run until February 5, 2026.

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden.

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Picture of vials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease.

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

By keeping track of the progress as well as close monitoring of each pension case, it introduces transparency and accountability into the system thereby plugging delays.

"This system is at present being successfully implemented in 811 Offices of 96 Ministries/Departments/Apex Bodies through 7372 DDOs. This system has also laid down the foundation of e-PPO and made a provision to integrate the e-PPO in the DigiLocker of the retiree," read the reply.







Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout