New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that in order to improve the pension process to facilitate pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had developed 'Bhavishya', a common software module for Ministries, which has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

