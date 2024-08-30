The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger

Mega merger

₹70,350 crore: This is the total value of the merger deal between Disney Star and Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 which received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) earlier this week. The deal is the largest one in India's media and entertainment sector. Reliance and its associates will own nearly 56% of the merged entity, while Disney will hold 36.84%, and the remaining 7.5% will go to Bodhi Tree. Now, Reliance is looking to secure final approvals from the government and the National Company Law Tribunal.