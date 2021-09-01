OPEN APP
The Provident Fund (PF) rule is going to change from 1st September 2021. According to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), it is mandatory for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders to link their Aadhaar number and PF account by 31st August 2021. 

What happens if you fail to link Aadhaar with PF from September 1?

Recruiter's contribution in one's PF account will be discontinued for employees whose EPF accounts are not linked to their Aadhaar. If UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR-Electronic Challan cum Return will not be filled. This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share.  The provident fund regulator also directed employers to get the UAN (Universal Account Number) of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified. Earlier, the deadline for the EPF-Aadhaar link was 30 May 2021, but later on, the EPFO extended the Aadhaar link last date to 31st August 2021.

What are the EPF benefits?

The EPF benefits include facilities like taking COVID-19 advance, PF insurance benefits to name a few.

EPF-Aadhaar linking mandatory from today: Here's how to do this online:

  • Login to your EPF account at the unified member portal
  • Enter your UAN and Aadhaar-registered mobile number
  •  Click at 'Generate OTP' option
  •  Fill OTP and select gender
  • Enter Aadhaar number and select 'Aadhaar Verification' method
  • Select the 'Use Mobile or E-mail based verification’ option
  • Another OTP will come to your mobile number
  • Enter the second OTP
  • Complete your EPF, UAN Aadhaar seeding process.

