New PF rule from today. How it will impact EPFO subscribers

Recruiter's contribution in one's PF account will be discontinued for employees whose EPF accounts are not linked to their Aadhaar. If UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR-Electronic Challan cum Return will not be filled. This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share. The provident fund regulator also directed employers to get the UAN (Universal Account Number) of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified. Earlier, the deadline for the EPF-Aadhaar link was 30 May 2021, but later on, the EPFO extended the Aadhaar link last date to 31st August 2021.