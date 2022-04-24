Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, recently married her colleague Pradeep Gawande – a 2013 batch IAS officer. She shared a photo from her newly wedded life on Twitter and hashtagged it as new profile picture.

Last month, she had announced her engagement with Gawande on Instagram saying, “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance." She also tagged the husband-to-be in the picture.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers made the headlines when they got married in April 2018. Their wedding was attended by top politicians--Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

However, the duo filed the application for divorce before the court in November 2020 with mutual consent.