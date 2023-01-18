New quality control norms face pushback from WTO members, domestic industry

India has brought a slew of products including toys, machinery safety equipment, pressure cookers, ACs and chemicals under compulsory certification. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to issue 50 Quality Control Orders (QCO) by the second quarter of the next financial year.However, experts said that as per WTO, technical regulation implemented through QCOs and Compulsory Registration Orders (CRO) should be on the grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on these grounds they can be challenged at WTO. An official responded, “They [member countries] keep pressuring us at WTO calling it [QCO] a trade restrictive measure. But every country, be it the US or China, does it. The issue is that we are behind in terms of quality standards. And we need to push for better standards to be part of the supply chain. How are we going to export if our standards don’t match those of importing nations?"