New quality control norms face pushback from WTO members, domestic industry

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: India’s move to introduce a raft of Quality Control Orders (QCO) to curb a Chinese import surge and boost exports to western markets is facing objections at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and from domestic manufacturers seeking more time to adjust.
New Delhi/ Bengaluru: India’s move to introduce a raft of Quality Control Orders (QCO) to curb a Chinese import surge and boost exports to western markets is facing objections at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and from domestic manufacturers seeking more time to adjust.
India has brought a slew of products including toys, machinery safety equipment, pressure cookers, ACs and chemicals under compulsory certification. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to issue 50 Quality Control Orders (QCO) by the second quarter of the next financial year.However, experts said that as per WTO, technical regulation implemented through QCOs and Compulsory Registration Orders (CRO) should be on the grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on these grounds they can be challenged at WTO. An official responded, “They [member countries] keep pressuring us at WTO calling it [QCO] a trade restrictive measure. But every country, be it the US or China, does it. The issue is that we are behind in terms of quality standards. And we need to push for better standards to be part of the supply chain. How are we going to export if our standards don’t match those of importing nations?"
India has brought a slew of products including toys, machinery safety equipment, pressure cookers, ACs and chemicals under compulsory certification. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to issue 50 Quality Control Orders (QCO) by the second quarter of the next financial year.However, experts said that as per WTO, technical regulation implemented through QCOs and Compulsory Registration Orders (CRO) should be on the grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on these grounds they can be challenged at WTO. An official responded, “They [member countries] keep pressuring us at WTO calling it [QCO] a trade restrictive measure. But every country, be it the US or China, does it. The issue is that we are behind in terms of quality standards. And we need to push for better standards to be part of the supply chain. How are we going to export if our standards don’t match those of importing nations?"
In a letter written to commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry stated that when the government came out with a QCO on viscose staple fibres it gave only 30 days to the industry to comply.
In a letter written to commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry stated that when the government came out with a QCO on viscose staple fibres it gave only 30 days to the industry to comply.
“Implementing the QCO on such short notice will make the already-stressed export value chain deprived of yarns and fabrics, thus leading to the cancellation of orders and making the Indian industry unreliable for any buyer. It will also lead to the diversion of export orders to our competing countries," the letter read. Last month, Indian textiles exports registered a degrowth of 35.50% over the previous year.
“Implementing the QCO on such short notice will make the already-stressed export value chain deprived of yarns and fabrics, thus leading to the cancellation of orders and making the Indian industry unreliable for any buyer. It will also lead to the diversion of export orders to our competing countries," the letter read. Last month, Indian textiles exports registered a degrowth of 35.50% over the previous year.
“Regulatory impact assessment (RAI) is a formal exercise done by developed nations before coming out with a technical regulation. The regulations impact on trade, availability of labs and several such factors are assessed. Consultations should be done and typically at least six months are given to the industry to conform to the new standards. Moreover, regulation as per WTO should be on grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on above grounds they can be challenged in WTO," Anil Jauhri, former CEO, National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) said.
“Regulatory impact assessment (RAI) is a formal exercise done by developed nations before coming out with a technical regulation. The regulations impact on trade, availability of labs and several such factors are assessed. Consultations should be done and typically at least six months are given to the industry to conform to the new standards. Moreover, regulation as per WTO should be on grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on above grounds they can be challenged in WTO," Anil Jauhri, former CEO, National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) said.
Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum said that there is no doubt that India is far behind the world in terms of standards due to which there is a shortage of export ready products and that is one of the biggest hindrances.“There should no longer be any difference in terms of what the world is expecting and what we have in India. But it has to be a continuous process and it can’t be a once in a decade knee-jerk reaction," Kumar added.Queries sent to the commerce and industry ministry remained unanswered till press time.
Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum said that there is no doubt that India is far behind the world in terms of standards due to which there is a shortage of export ready products and that is one of the biggest hindrances.“There should no longer be any difference in terms of what the world is expecting and what we have in India. But it has to be a continuous process and it can’t be a once in a decade knee-jerk reaction," Kumar added.Queries sent to the commerce and industry ministry remained unanswered till press time.
Ajay Srivastava, co-founder, Global Trade Research Initiative stated that China uses this process to delay grant of permission for imports from specific countries.
Ajay Srivastava, co-founder, Global Trade Research Initiative stated that China uses this process to delay grant of permission for imports from specific countries.
“India imports 90% of bulk drugs or APIs from China and allows easy access through a simple registration system. After registration, there’s no rule for checking off each consignment at the time of import. But it is not the same in China. Registration takes one to three years. Testing takes place again at the time of imports. And China cancels registration even if one batch has issues," Srivastava added.
“India imports 90% of bulk drugs or APIs from China and allows easy access through a simple registration system. After registration, there’s no rule for checking off each consignment at the time of import. But it is not the same in China. Registration takes one to three years. Testing takes place again at the time of imports. And China cancels registration even if one batch has issues," Srivastava added.
The government had earlier said that it has not yet issued a mandatory quality certificate to around 160 Chinese companies for selling toys in India, and the delay is due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The government had earlier said that it has not yet issued a mandatory quality certificate to around 160 Chinese companies for selling toys in India, and the delay is due to the covid-19 pandemic.
From January 2021, India has made it mandatory to get the quality certification mark of ‘ISI’ from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the sale of toys in the country.
From January 2021, India has made it mandatory to get the quality certification mark of ‘ISI’ from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the sale of toys in the country.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.