RBI calls for transparency in EMI reset, penal levies2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The apex bank has said that banks and non-banks should provide individual borrowers with the option to switch to a fixed rate at the time of resetting interest rates.
MUMBAI : Borrowers will soon get to choose whether to pay higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or repay their loan over a longer period when banks raise interest rates. They can also expect greater transparency from lenders on penalties if they miss out on repayments.