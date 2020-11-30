New regulations for cab aggregators to uplift drivers’ lives

A driver will get at least 80% of the fare per trip, while the aggregator can charge the remaining amount as commission, according to the guidelines. As of now, there is no fixed commission on drivers, with the figures varying between 20% and 30% depending on the platform. A fixed commission rate, if implemented by states, can offer income security for drivers even as they are trying to strike a balance between their payment obligations on monthly instalments for car loans and limited income opportunities given the lower passenger counts as a result of covid-19.