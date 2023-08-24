Medical Commission presses pause on new rules that barred doctors from endorsing drug brands1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The National Medical Commission has paused new regulations on prescribing generic drugs after concerns were raised by doctors.
The National Medical Commission has pressed pause on new regulations that make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic drugs. The development comes mere days after representatives from the Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to voice their concerns.