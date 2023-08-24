The National Medical Commission has pressed pause on new regulations that make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic drugs. The development comes mere days after representatives from the Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to voice their concerns.

Doctors had been barred from accepting gifts from pharma companies or endorsing any drug brands under the new regulations. The Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations published on August 2 also barred medical personnel from attending conferences sponsored by pharma companies.

The IMA contends that it is ‘not feasible’ to restrict doctors due to “uncertainty" about the quality of generic drugs. It said that less than 0.1% of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality.

The regulations shared by NMC earlier this month had stated that all doctors must prescribe generic drugs, avoid taking gifts or availing of benefits from pharma companies and even avoid events sponsored by such companies. Failing this, they would be penalised and their license to practice may also be suspended for a period.

“Registered Medical Practitioners and their families must not receive any gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants... access to entertainment or recreation from pharmaceutical companies or their representatives, commercial healthcare establishments, medical device companies, or corporate hospitals under any pretext," it had said.

