New reporting regime for unlisted companies on the cards

New Delhi: A new financial reporting regime is set to come into play for systemically important unlisted companies, with the government notifying an enabling provision in the Companies Act on Friday.

The ministry of corporate affairs will frame rules requiring specified unlisted companies to prepare quarterly or biannual financial statements and get them reviewed or audited. At present, unlisted companies only need to prepare annual financial statements.

The provision that was introduced in company law last year by way of an amendment, which has now come into force, authorises the government to specify the periodicity of the financial statement preparation, its format and the extent of review by an auditor. Once detailed rules are brought out, unlisted companies will also have to file the financial statement with the registrar of companies (RoCs) within a month of the specified financial review period coming to an end, explained a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The new reporting requirement for unlisted entities marks a key milestone in the evolution of company law after the business failure of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) that led the government to replace its entire board of directors in 2018. IL&FS which has several listed subsidiaries in finance and infrastructure businesses has only its debt securities listed.

“There is public interest involved in the case of unlisted companies with exposure to banks and financial institutions. The government may be considering stepping up transparency in the case of such companies. Quarterly or half yearly reporting requirement could be introduced based on the level of exposure to financial institutions and turnover, not for all unlisted companies," said Ved Jain, former president of accounting rule maker, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Quarterly financial reporting means disclosure of more current information about the financials of the company, something the government believes is essential for stakeholders to take timely action in case the fortunes or governance of a systemically important entity deteriorates. Keeping the holding company unlisted and getting individual businesses listed is widely practiced in the corporate sector including by large conglomerates. The government did not want to take away this flexibility but wants businesses to be more open about the affairs of the unlisted holding entity.

The ministry has been tightening the KYC requirement of directors on the board of companies and enforcing more transparency in corporate ownership, investments and decision making. It has also taken steps to make sure independent directors are qualified or experienced enough to be on the board. From September 2017 onwards, there is a cap of two in the layer of step-down subsidiaries a company can have. Also, companies were asked to disclose all existing step-down subsidiaries. The idea was to bring more transparency in the complex web of business structures and to shed light on ultimate ownership.

