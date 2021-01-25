New reporting regime for unlisted companies on the cards

The provision that was introduced in company law last year by way of an amendment, which has now come into force, authorises the government to specify the periodicity of the financial statement preparation, its format and the extent of review by an auditor. Once detailed rules are brought out, unlisted companies will also have to file the financial statement with the registrar of companies (RoCs) within a month of the specified financial review period coming to an end, explained a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

