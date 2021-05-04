New residences of Vice President, PM to be ready by 2022

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New residences for the vice president (V-P) and prime minister are scheduled to be completed by May and December 2022, respectively, the government said. The environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) has also granted clearances for the rest of the buildings under the Central Vista plan. The buildings also include a Common Central Secretariat and the Special Protection Group (SPG) building. According to a Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) submission, the work on Parliament is scheduled to be completed by November 2022, the V-P enclave by May 2022, and the PM residence and the SPG building by December 2022.

“The EAC (Infra-2)...recommended granting environmental clearance to the project subject to the following specific conditions and other Standard EC Conditions as specified by the Ministry vide OM dated 4th January, 2019 for the said project/activity, while considering for accord of environmental clearance," minutes of its 13 April meeting showed. Under the Central Vista project, the PM’s residence will be shifted behind the existing South Block complex while the residence of the vice president is proposed to be relocated behind North Block.

