New rules alert: Religion of father, mother to be separately recorded in Birth Report, to apply for adoption also
Parents will now have to separately state the religion of the father and mother in the proposed Birth Report. A national-level database will be set up to keep records of births and deaths for various purposes.
Parents of new-born children will have to record their religion individually in the proposed Birth report, in a departure from the existing ‘religion of the family’ declaration, The Hindu reported.
