Parents of new-born children will have to record their religion individually in the proposed Birth report, in a departure from the existing ‘religion of the family’ declaration, The Hindu reported.

The new form is in accordance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ Model Rules. It will have to be notified to state governments and adopted by them before it comes into effect. The religion of the parents will have to be recorded individually for adoption also.

A national-level database will be established to keep records of both births and deaths. This database could potentially be utilised to refresh various other databases, including Aadhaar numbers, property registrations, ration cards, electoral rolls, passports, driving licenses, the National Population Register (NPR) and more.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was approved by both Houses of Parliament. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on August 1, followed by the Rajya Sabha's approval through a voice vote on August 7.

Starting from October 2023, the Birth Certificate is recognised as the sole document necessary for accessing various important services, such as enrolling in educational institutions, obtaining a driving license, compiling voter lists, acquiring an Aadhaar number, registering marriages, and securing government employment, among others.

“It will help create database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration," the Home Ministry said while announcing the new Act.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," said the notification.

