New rules allows Aadhaar authentication to ensure better services for citizens

Last year, the government had allowed voluntary linking of the 12-digit identification number as part of know your customer guidelines to open bank accounts or get a mobile connection. The government had also said that nobody will be denied any service for not having or producing Aadhaar for authentication. In 2017, the Supreme Court had ruled that Aadhaar could only be used in direct benefit transfer for welfare schemes and had barred private companies from using the unique identity number for verifying customer identity.