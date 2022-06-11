New rules bar misleading ads aimed at children

New rules bar misleading ads aimed at children3 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 12:12 AM IST
- This comes after the government took note of misleading advertisements claiming their products were more than 99% effective against the covid-19 virus
The union government on Friday issued fresh guidelines to curb misleading advertisements, particularly those targeting children with a warning that a violation of the guidelines could attract a penalty of up to ₹50 lakh on manufacturers, advertisers and endorsers by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).