New rules for DTH operators: Longer license period, sharing platforms allowed

New rules for DTH operators: Longer license period, sharing platforms allowed1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 05:44 PM IST
- The license for the DTH service providers will be issued for 20 years instead of current norm of 10 years
- DTH operators, willing to share DTH platform and transport stream of TV channels, will be allowed
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in guidelines for obtaining license for providing Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India. The license for the DTH service providers will be issued for 20 years instead of current norm of 10 years. The time period of the license can further be extended for 10 years at a time. The license fee has also been revised from 10% of GR to 8% of AGR. AGR will be calculated by deduction of GST from GR. The fee will be collected on quarterly basis against the present annual basis.
DTH operators shall be permitted to operate to a maximum of 5% of its total channel carrying capacity as permitted platform channels. A one-time non-refundable registration fee of ₹10,000 per PS channel shall be charged from a DTH operator, the central government said.
DTH operators, willing to share DTH platform and transport stream of TV channels, will be allowed. "Distributors of TV channels will be permitted to share the common hardware for their Subscriber Management System (SMS) and Conditional Access System (CAS) applications." the union cabinet said. "Sharing of infrastructure by the DTH operators may bring in more efficient use of scarce satellite resources and reduce the costs borne by the consumers," it added.
"The cap of 49% FDl in the existing DTH guidelines will be aligned with the extant Government (DPIIT's) policy on FDl as amended from time to time," it added.
The decision will come into effect as per revised DTH guidelines are issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting.
This move may enable DTH service providers to invest for more coverage leading to increased operations and higher growth and thereby enhanced and regular payment of license fee by them. "The amended DTH guidelines, with longer license period and clarity on renewals, relaxed FDI limits, etc., will ensure fair degree of stability and new investments in the DTH sector along with employment opportunities," the central government said.
