New rules for passengers from Maharashtra visiting Madhya Pradesh. Details here

Bhopal: In view of a rise in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts which share a border with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine. Madhya Pradesh's eight districts - Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur - share border with Maharashtra.