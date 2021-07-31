From tomorrow (1 August), bank customers will no longer have to wait for a working day for their salary or pension to be credited or to do important transactions like EMI payments. This is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the rules of the National Automated Clearing House (NACH). Customers will now be able to avail of NACH services all seven days of the week from tomorrow (1 August 2021). Currently, the NACH facilities are only available to customers on weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday.