New rules for social media influencers3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:41 PM IST
- Influencers who fail to comply risk facing hefty fines of as much as ₹50 lakh or being barred from endorsing products for up to six years
The government cracked down on the booming market of social influencers on Friday with new rules, including publishing clear disclosures about brand associations, to bring transparency and protect consumers. Influencers who fail to comply risk facing hefty fines of as much as ₹50 lakh or being barred from endorsing products for up to six years.
