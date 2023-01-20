New rules for social media influencers

The guidelines will apply to all individuals who have “access to an audience and the power to affect audiences’ purchasing decisions", Khare added. “The disclosure in an endorsement message should be in a manner that is clear, prominent and extremely hard to miss. In case of endorsement in a picture, disclosure should be superimposed over the image for viewers to notice. In a video, it should be placed in the video and not just in the description. And in the case of a livestream, disclosure should be displayed continuously in the form of a ticker during the entire length of the stream."