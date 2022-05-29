New rules for women working late at night in Uttar Pradesh. 10 points

New rules for women working late at night in Uttar Pradesh. 10 points1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Women workers will not be compelled to stay back for work beyond 7 pm and would not be called to work before 6 am without their written consent
In order to provide a safe environment for women at the workplace, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, in an order, stated that no female worker can be bound to do the night shift in factories across the state.
1) “No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm", said the government circular.
2) The authorities will also have to provide free transportation, food, and sufficient supervision if working during the aforementioned hours", said Uttar Pradesh government circular.
3) As per the order, before 6 am and after 7 pm if the woman worker refuses to work, she would not be terminated from employment.
4) The government has notified the exemptions to women's workforce across all the mills and factories in the state.
5) The government has said that the companies have to provide food and drinking water for women working in night shifts from office.
6) Bathrooms and changing rooms must be available for women in the office.
7) A woman can be only asked to work from office if there are four other women in that shift.
8) The onus of providing a secure working atmosphere to the women workers will lie with the employer to prevent an incident of sexual harassment in the workplace.
9)Companies and Organisations must create a committee to ensure that harassment against women does not take place.
10) It makes it clear that women workers will not be compelled to stay back for work beyond 7 pm and would not be called to work before 6 am without their written consent.
