New rules on the anvil for tourist vehicles with all India permit

New rules on the anvil for tourist vehicles with all India permit1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Under the new draft rules, effort has been made to simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants and to reduce compliance burden
Under the new draft rules, effort has been made to simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants and to reduce compliance burden
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to issue new rules for operation of tourist vehicles moving across the country under all India permit.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to issue new rules for operation of tourist vehicles moving across the country under all India permit.
It has issued draft notification to supersede the All India Tourist Vehicle (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021 which provided a significant boost to the tourism sector in India by streamlining and simplifying the permit regime for tourist vehicles.
It has issued draft notification to supersede the All India Tourist Vehicle (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021 which provided a significant boost to the tourism sector in India by streamlining and simplifying the permit regime for tourist vehicles.
Now, with the proposed All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2022, the tourist permit regime is proposed to be further streamlined and strengthened.
Now, with the proposed All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2022, the tourist permit regime is proposed to be further streamlined and strengthened.
Under the new draft rules, effort has been made to simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants and to reduce compliance burden. Also, the provision of authorization and All India Tourist Permit has been proposed to be made independent of each other.
Under the new draft rules, effort has been made to simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants and to reduce compliance burden. Also, the provision of authorization and All India Tourist Permit has been proposed to be made independent of each other.
Moreover, new rules will also add more categories of tourist vehicles, and had proposed lesser permit fees for lesser capacity vehicles (less than ten). This is expected to provide considerable financial relief to smaller tourist operators having smaller vehicles with lower seating capacity as they will now be required to pay lower fees commensurate with the seating capacity of their vehicle(s), a statement from MoRTH said.
Moreover, new rules will also add more categories of tourist vehicles, and had proposed lesser permit fees for lesser capacity vehicles (less than ten). This is expected to provide considerable financial relief to smaller tourist operators having smaller vehicles with lower seating capacity as they will now be required to pay lower fees commensurate with the seating capacity of their vehicle(s), a statement from MoRTH said.
To promote deployment of electric vehicles in large numbers, the draft rules has proposed a streamlined regulatory ecosystem at no cost to the operators.
To promote deployment of electric vehicles in large numbers, the draft rules has proposed a streamlined regulatory ecosystem at no cost to the operators.
The fee under the new rules has been kept at ₹20,000 per annum for all India permit for vehicles with a capacity of up to five tourists. This goes upto ₹3 lakh per annum for permit for vehicles with a capacity of 23 persons or more. A quarterly permit fee payment mechanism has also been kept under the new draft rules.
The fee under the new rules has been kept at ₹20,000 per annum for all India permit for vehicles with a capacity of up to five tourists. This goes upto ₹3 lakh per annum for permit for vehicles with a capacity of 23 persons or more. A quarterly permit fee payment mechanism has also been kept under the new draft rules.
The permit will be granted for a period of three months or its multiples thereof not exceeding five years at a time. It will also not be granted to a tourist vehicle after the completion of twelve years from the date of first registration of the vehicle. Provided that, in case of a diesel vehicles of various categories registered in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, permit shall not be granted after completion of ten years from the date of its first registration.
The permit will be granted for a period of three months or its multiples thereof not exceeding five years at a time. It will also not be granted to a tourist vehicle after the completion of twelve years from the date of first registration of the vehicle. Provided that, in case of a diesel vehicles of various categories registered in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, permit shall not be granted after completion of ten years from the date of its first registration.
in case of battery, ethanol and methanol operated tourist vehicles, permit will be issued at zero permit fee online.
in case of battery, ethanol and methanol operated tourist vehicles, permit will be issued at zero permit fee online.
MoRTH has invited comments and suggestions on the draft rules from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days after which it proposes to formally notify it.
MoRTH has invited comments and suggestions on the draft rules from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days after which it proposes to formally notify it.