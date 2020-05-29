New rules seek to make tax return processing, assessments more effective

The Income-tax (11th Amendment) Rules, 2020 notified on Thursday will come into force from 1 June. Form 26AS captures details of transactions above a threshold including savings bank deposits, credit card bill payments and investments in instruments like mutual funds. “This new form 26AS will help both taxpayers as well as tax authorities in assessing a taxpayer's profile and bring better flow of information between taxpayer and the tax authorities," said Rakesh Nangia, Chairman, Nangia Andersen Consulting. With all the information at one place, the tax authorities will be able to verify the details given in the income tax returns and process the return quickly. It will also help them detect discrepancies in the return forms quickly.