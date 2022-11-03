New safety tests for vehicles under PLI, FAME from April 20231 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM IST
The ministry said that the new tests would ensure quality at three levels, battery pack, battery management system and cell level.
New Delhi: The heavy industries ministries has come up with enhanced testing criteria for vehicles produced under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles along with those sold under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles or Fame scheme.