New SBI ATM charges to fresh TDS and DL rules: 5 big changes from today

To get your learner’s Driving Licence, you won’t have to visit your Regional Transport Office (RTO) anymore. To get a permanent driving license, one can simply get it from a designated driving school after fulfilling the required criteria following the completion of the driving course. The road ministry has notified rules for accredited driver training centres where candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses, and once the test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving tests at the time of obtaining a driving licence. These rules will come into effect from 1st July 2021.